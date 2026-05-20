Neymar’s return highlights Brazil squad

Carlo Ancelotti has announced the Brazil squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, with superstar Neymar making the cut.

The squad list was read by the Italian coach during an event at the Museum of Tomorrow, a major tourist attraction in Rio de Janeiro.

Many questions surrounded whether Ancelotti would include Neymar Jr. in the list, especially after leaving him off the roster for their friendlies in March.

The 34-year-old Santos man had not been called up by Brazil since 2023, but has consistently expressed his desperation to go to the tournament, despite struggling with hamstring and knee injuries over the last year.

In addition to Neymar, other stars such as Vinicius Jr. and Raphinha were confirmed, as were Marquinhos, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes – three finalists in the current edition of the UEFA Champions League.

Brazil is the most successful team in the history of the FIFA World Cup™, with five titles (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002), but haven’t won the World Cup in 24 years. Interestingly, the 1970 and 1994 titles also had a 24-year gap – and the drought ended in 1994 with the title won in the USA, the country that will host the 2026 final.

Brazil kicks off their Group C campaign against Morocco on June 13 in New York New Jersey. The Seleção then head to Philadelphia, where they face Haiti on June 19, before closing the group stage on June 24 against Scotland in Miami.

The squad announcement comes just days after the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed a contract extension for Ancelotti that will go through the 2030 FIFA World Cup™.

Brazil’s World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson Becker, Ederson, Weverton

Defenders: Alex Sandro, Bremer, Danilo, Douglas Santos, Gabriel Magalhees, Ibanez, Leo Pereira, Marquinhos, Wesley

Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes, Casemiro, Danilo Santos, Fabinho, Lucas Paqueta

Forwards: Endrick, Gabriel Martinelli, Igor Thiago, Luiz Henrique, Matheus Cunha, Neymar Junior, Raphinha, Rayan, Vinicius Junior. –FIFA

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