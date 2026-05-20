Ryan Garcia announces Conor Benn blockbuster

Ryan Garcia has announced he will be fighting Conor Benn in a blockbuster encounter in Las Vegas on September 12 in the first defence of his WBC welterweight title.

Speaking on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show on Monday, Garcia said his next opponent was “from the other side,” drawing a puzzled look from Fallon, who wondered aloud if the foe was an alien from a UFO.

“No, he’s from across the pond. I’ll just say his name: Conor Benn,” Garcia said. “He’s talking a lot.”

Garcia recounted a story of when Benn grabbed him at an awards show two years ago: “He pressed up on me, grabbed me, so it’s a little personal.

“I’m going to really put a whopping on this man, and we will send him back to the UK sipping on some tea.”

Garcia, 27, claimed his belt in February, dethroning Mario Barrios with a wide unanimous decision victory after flooring his man in the opening round.

Benn will return to the ring following consecutive main-event bouts against Chris Eubank Jnr at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – the first clash was the 2025 fight of the year before Benn avenged defeat in the rematch.

Benn, 25-1 (14 KOs), returned to defeat former 140lbs champion Regis Prograis by unanimous decision on April 26 after signing a multi-year, multi-fight deal with Zuffa Boxing.

The British star is the mandatory challenger for Garcia, the WBC welterweight champion, but speaking last month, he said he is in contention to fight an array of elite opponents.

“Of course, it is the priority to get that Garcia fight done, but I am not short of options,” Benn told Sky Sports.

“There are a lot of fighters calling me out, big names calling me out.

“God willing, we get the Garcia fight done for the title. I am in the No 1 position for that belt and I have worked extremely hard to get to that position.

Dana White, head of Zuffa Boxing, said he was open to making a ‘fun’ fight between Benn and Garcia. –Skysports

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