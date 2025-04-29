NFA moves to check copyright infringements by radio, TV stations

The National Film Author­ity (NFA) says it is work­ing with relevant security agencies to investigate and sanction radio and television stations that broadcast content without proper authorisation.

This move comes against the backdrop of growing concerns about rampant copyright infringe­ments by several television (TV) stations across the country, a situa­tion the NFA warns is threatening the integrity and sustainability of Ghana’s creative ecosystem.

A statement, signed by the Acting Executive Secretary of the Authority, Kafui Danku Pitch­er, copied the Ghanaian Times, expressed deep concern over the increasing unauthorised use and broadcast of creative content on traditional and digital TV platforms.

The NFA also noted that the illegal airing of films, series, and other creative works, often without the consent of rights holders, undermined content creators’ rights and discourages investment in the sector. The statement reminded broadcasters that the Copyright Act, 2005 (Act 690), and other applicable laws, provide clear regulations on the use of protected

works, and any public performance or broadcast of copyrighted con­tent without permission from the rights holder, remained illegal and punishable by law.“As the national regulator of t he film and audiovi­sual sector, the NFA is committed to protecting the rights of content producers,” the statement stated.

It added that offenders risked facing serious consequences, includ­ing the suspension or revocation of their operating licences.

The Authority urged all tele­vision stations to regularise their content by securing appropriate licensing agreements with copyright owners, to respect intellectual prop­erty rights, and to cooperate with the NFA to ensure that all films and audiovisual materials are classified before being aired.

The NFA also highlighted the critical role intellectual property protection plays in the growth of Ghana’s creative economy, noting that the sector holds significant potential for national development, job creation, and international recognition.

Moreover, it called on all broadcasters and media platforms to license content legally, fairly compensate creators, and support efforts to build a thriving and law­ful creative industry.

BY STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG