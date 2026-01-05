NPA CEO applauds staff performance, urges renewed commitment in 2026

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, has praised staff of the Authority for what he described as a strong and commendable performance throughout 2025, noting that their collective efforts have significantly strengthened the institution.

In a New Year message, Mr Tameklo said the dedication and professionalism of staff had helped reinforce the NPA’s regulatory role, while improving cooperation across the downstream petroleum sector.

He added that the progress made over the past year had positioned the Authority on a firm path towards sustainable growth and innovation.

“I extend my heartfelt appreciation to our dedicated staff, valued stakeholders and partners for your commitment and support throughout the past year,” he said, acknowledging the contributions of both internal teams and external partners to the Authority’s successes.

According to him, the gains recorded in 2025 demonstrate what can be achieved through teamwork, shared responsibility and a clear sense of purpose.

“Together, we have strengthened the Authority’s regulatory mandate, enhanced collaboration across the downstream petroleum sector, and laid firm foundations for sustainable growth and innovation,” Mr Tameklo stated.

Looking ahead, the NPA Chief Executive urged staff to approach the new year with renewed focus, stressing the importance of efficiency, consumer protection and innovation.

He called on the workforce to remain united and committed to the Authority’s reset agenda.

“With unity of purpose, professionalism and shared responsibility, let us continue the reset agenda to deliver excellence in service to Ghana and its people,” he added.