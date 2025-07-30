NPP opens nominations for presidential primaries

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has officially opened nominations for individuals inter­ested in contesting the party’s presidential primaries for the 2028 elections, in accor­dance with Article 13 of the party’s constitution.

Interested candidates are required to collect nomination forms from the Office of the General Secretary at the party headquarters in Asylum Down. The nomination period will run from Tuesday, July 29, 2025, to Thursday, August 28, 2025.

In a brief press statement signed and issued by the General Secretary of the party, Mr Justin Frimpong Kodua, announced that candidates must submit a non-refundable fee of GH¢100,000 to obtain nomi­nation forms, and a filing fee of GH¢500,000 via a banker’s draft made out to the NPP.

The statement said an aspiring presidential candidate shall be required to pay a development fee as determined by the National Council, whilst the presidential primary would be held on Saturday, January 31, 2026, to elect the Party’s Presidential Candidate for the 2028 general election.

The NPP recently held its national delegate conference to make a major constitutional reform, which includes the expansion of the Electoral College for the election of presidential candidates, as well as giving the national chairman the power to chair the party’s campaign advisory committee.

These reforms were adopted at the just-ended national delegate conference held last Saturday at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium in Accra, where 54 con­stitutional reforms were approved by the delegates with two reforms rejected. The party is hopeful these reforms will reflect its commitment to internal democracy and progress in future general election.

The decision, which was accept­ed by over 5,500 delegates, agreed that the electoral college should, from now on, include former Members of Parliament (MPs),

former parliamentary candidates, former Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) all card-bearing for­mer ministers and deputy ministers, former regional, constituency, and branch executives, members of the National Council of Elders and National Council of Patrons, Regional and constituency patrons and elders, Tertiary Students Con­federacy(TESCON ) representa­tives from each recognised tertiary institutions, among others.

So far, some members of the party who have expressed interest in contesting in the presidential primaries include former Assin Central Member of Parliament, Mr Kennedy Agyapong, Former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Former Minister of Education, Dr Osei Yaw Adutwum and others.

