NPP turns down PURC invitation over proposed tariff hikes

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has declined an invitation from the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) to participate in a public hearing on proposals to increase electricity and water tariffs for the 2025–2029 period.

In a statement signed by its General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, the party explained that there was no justification for any discussion on tariff increases at a time when Ghanaians were already struggling with a high cost of living.

The NPP noted that the recent introduction of new taxes, including the energy sector levy, popularly called the “Dumsor Levy,” had worsened the economic burden on citizens.

It argued that the levy, which generates more than GH¢575 million monthly and over GH¢5.7 billion annually, should be used to support the operations of utility companies instead of imposing higher tariffs.

The party also dismissed claims that the proposed increment was part of conditions under Ghana’s current International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

It explained that the IMF programme would end in 2026, while the proposed tariff adjustments are expected to take effect from 2026 to 2029.

According to the NPP, the move to raise tariffs shows poor management of the regulated utility companies by the government.

The party described the situation as unacceptable and vowed to use all legitimate means to oppose any attempt to impose further financial burdens on Ghanaians.

By: Jacob Aggrey