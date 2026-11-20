World and former Olympic marathon champion, Peres Jepchirchir, has been suspended for three years over a positive drug test for the banned substance EPO, the Athletics Integrity Unit said in a statement yesterday that announced sanctions for three Kenyan athletes.

AIU chief executive Brett Clothier warned that Kenya has “a long way to go” to improve its doping record as it prepares to host the world track and field championships.

Jepchirchir won women’s marathon gold at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and the world title last year. The 33-year-old Kenyan runner is also a former world record holder in the half marathon.

She tested positive for EPO from an out-of-competition sample collected July 17 at Kapsabet in Kenya’s high-altitude distance-running heartland prior to her Sydney Marathon victory in late August, and was provisionally suspended last month.

The AIU, which investigates doping in track and field on behalf of governing body World Athletics, said Jepchirchir initially failed to respond to the allegations, then denied wrongdoing.

In an interview with AIU staff on October 20, “the athlete denied ever receiving an injection or administering EPO to herself and explained that she did not know how the adverse analytical findings had occurred,” the AIU’s ruling said.

Seven days later, she signed a form admitting a breach of two anti-doping rules and accepting the sanction, the ruling states.

The Sydney Marathon, which noted Jepchirchir’s in-competition test had returned negative, said fellow Kenyan Irine Cheptai is set to be elevated to 2026 women’s champion.-AP

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