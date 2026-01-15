Gabon’s government lifts sanctions on team, Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored once at Afcon 2025 but Gabon lost all three group games against Cameroon, Mozambique and Cote d’Ivoire.

Gabon’s government has lifted the sanctions it imposed on the national team and Panthers striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after their exit from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The side’s performance during the finals in Morocco, where they finished bottom of Group F, was branded as “disgraceful” by then-Sports Minister Simplice-Desire Mamboula.

Mamboula announced the suspension of the team, the sacking of coach Thierry Mouyouma and the exclusion of former Arsenal and Chelsea man Aubameyang and captain Bruno Ecuele Manga from the Panthers set-up on 1 January.

However, Gabon’s new sports minister Paul Ulrich Kessany lifted the measures, which could have led to the suspension of the country’s federation (FEGAFOOT) by FIFA, on Monday.

The world governing body has taken a hard stance against government interference in the running of football associations in recent years.

A Fegafoot statement said Kessany had mentioned upcoming deadlines, including the qualifying draw for the 2027 AFCON, in a letter to the organisation.

“FEGAFOOT welcomes the positive outcome of the situation,” the statement said.

It also added that Kessany had invited FEGAFOOT to present him “with all the practical details for the selection of a new technical staff” to replace Mouyouma.-BBC

Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q