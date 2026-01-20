Plight of people living with Skin-NTDs raises alarming concerns

The plight of persons living with Skin-related Neglected Tropical Diseases (Skin-NTDs) has been described as a growing humanitarian concern with far-reaching social and economic implications for affected communities.

Victims of the condition continue to endure stigma, isolation, and the loss of dignity, education and livelihoods, while families struggle with emotional and financial burdens associated with long-term care and neglect.

Experts say although Skin-NTDs are preventable and treatable, the lack of sustained social protection and limited national and global funding mechanisms have left thousands vulnerable, particularly in underserved rural communities.

The condition further affects social cohesion as children are forced out of school, breadwinners lose economic opportunities, and entire households sink deeper into poverty due to abandonment and misconceptions surrounding the disease.

It is against this background that Global Media Foundation (GLOMEF), a non-for-profit media advocacy organisation, has raised alarm over what it calls a “silent humanitarian crisis” affecting persons with Skin-NTDs.

The organisation has therefore launched a fundraising campaign to mobilise financial and in-kind support to complement medical interventions and to address the psychosocial, economic and community reintegration needs of victims.

Under the initiative, funds will be channelled into medical referrals and treatment continuity, psychosocial counselling, dignity restoration, stigma reduction and advocacy efforts targeting over 200 victims across Sunyani West Municipality, Asunafo North Municipality and the Tain District in the Bono Region.

The campaign also seeks to strengthen community awareness to challenge misconceptions and promote inclusion.

Speaking at the launch of the fundraising campaign in Sunyani on Friday the Chief Executive Officer of GLOMEF, Mr. Raphael GodloveAhenu, described the situation as one that demands compassion, solidarity and urgent policy attention.

“These are not just medical conditions; they are deep social wounds,” he said, adding that many victims “have lost their dignity and means of livelihood,” while some children have been forced out of school due to stigma and rejection.

Mr. Ahenu stressed that Skin-NTDs remain under-prioritised in both national and global health financing frameworks.

He therefore urged the Government of Ghana and development partners to include Neglected Tropical Diseases within the Global Fund architecture, alongside tuberculosis, malaria and HIV/AIDS, to ensure sustainable and equitable financing.

“NTDs may be neglected in name, but the people living with them must not be neglected in policy, funding or compassion,” he noted.

He appealed to corporate bodies, civil society organisations, faith-based institutions and individuals to contribute to the campaign, saying even GH₵10 could help restore dignity and hope to victims.

Through its Community Integration and Systems Strengthening Project (CISSP), supported by Anesvad Foundation, GLOMEF has already provided psychosocial assistance and community reintegration support for victims.

Mr. Ahenu emphasised that how society treats its most vulnerable citizens is a test of collective conscience and called for broad support to break the cycle of stigma and neglect.

FROM DANIEL DZIRASAH, SUNYANI

