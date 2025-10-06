NPP UK clarifies Gabby Otchere-Darko’s comments on Ashanti MPs

The United Kingdom branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP-UK) has clarified remarks made by Mr. Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko at the party’s Birmingham Chapter event, stating that he never claimed Ashanti MPs preferred community roads over flyovers.

This clarification comes after widespread reactions to comments Mr. Otchere-Darko made during an interaction with members of the NPP-UK on October 4, 2025.

During the event, the former Executive Director of the Danquah Institute spoke about the tough economic decisions government had to make when several projects funded through external loans were suspended.

He mentioned that, in such difficult times, an unnamed MP once argued that it was more practical to focus on constructing community roads rather than flyovers, a remark that was later misconstrued as targeting Ashanti MPs.

In a statement issued on Monday, October 6, the NPP-UK explained that Mr. Otchere-Darko’s comments were taken out of context and misrepresented on social media.

The branch described as false a viral flyer suggesting that he accused Ashanti MPs of failing their people.

According to the statement, Mr. Otchere-Darko’s point was not to blame or criticize any group of MPs but to illustrate the government’s limited options during the economic downturn.

The NPP-UK emphasized that he actually commended the efforts of NPP administrations and acknowledged that, while more could have been done for the Ashanti Region, claims of neglect were unfair.

Mr. Otchere-Darko encouraged party members to remain confident and united as the NPP works toward a stronger return in 2028.

He noted that despite the 2024 election loss, the NDC did not make major gains in the Ashanti Region, highlighting that the opposition party’s votes there increased by fewer than 30,000 even after 1.7 million new voters were added to the national register.

The NPP-UK described Mr. Otchere-Darko’s message as one of motivation, humility, and renewal.

By: Jacob Aggrey