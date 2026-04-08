Police arrest suspect for causing fear and panic

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a suspect in connection with a viral video in which he posed as a bandit and made threatening remarks that caused fear and panic among members of the public.

The video showed the suspect posing with his face covered, under the caption “We are starting from Ghana churches.” The post quickly gained traction on TikTok and generated widespread concern.

Through sustained intelligence gathering and surveillance, officers identified and arrested the suspect, Evans Puplampu, aged 22, on Tuesday, 7th April 2026, at Ashaiman Community 22.

During interrogation, the suspect admitted to being the individual in the video. He stated that he had copied a similar trending pose on social media for fun and did not intend to cause harm or panic.

A Samsung Galaxy A15 mobile phone used in creating and sharing the video has been retrieved and retained as an exhibit.

The suspect is currently in Police custody assisting investigations and will be put before court to face justice.