Police clamp down on criminal activities in Senya Beraku

The Ghana Police Service has carried out an intelligence led operation to clamp down on criminal activities in Senya Beraku.

According to the police the operation was conducted by the Central East Regional Police Command on December 17, 2025 at three different locations within the Senya Beraku enclave in the Central Region.

The police explained that the team first moved to Kukwado a coastal area where six suspects were arrested with substances suspected to be Indian hemp and other related items.

It noted that four more suspects including a female were arrested at a yellow house near a cemetery.

Items found there included dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp local laced gin known as akpeteshie a 32 inch television set and different brands of cigarettes.

The police added that the team later proceeded to Awiaso where three suspects including a female were arrested.

Items retrieved included dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp a toy gun shisha local gin and a game pot.

The hideouts used by the suspects were later set on fire by the police.

In all the police arrested thirteen suspects at the three locations.

They are Michael Essel aged 23 Frederick Koranteng aged 23 James Essel aged 24 Jones Koranteng aged 20 Daniel Essibu aged 30 Kofi Abbiw aged 28 Kofi Essibu aged 57 Klotey Poree aged 26 Bismark Sarbeng aged 26 Kojo Otoo aged 24 Thomas Quartey aged 22 Gladys Jackson aged 19 and Florence Adenue aged 25.

The police indicated that the suspects and all items retrieved are currently in custody and assisting with investigations.

By: Jacob Aggrey