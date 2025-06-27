Gifty Abena Turkson elected new Deputy General Secretary of TEWU

A senior industrial relations officer of the Teachers and Edu­cational Workers’ Union, TEWU of the Trades Union Congress (Ghana), Gifty Abena Turkson, has been elected as the new Deputy General Secretary of the Union.

Her election follows the passing away of Mr Charles Kofi Osei, who was elected at the Union’s 13th Quadrennial Dele­gates Conference at Gomoa Fetteh, on April 2024 and passed on April 12, this year.

A statement signed by King James Azortibah General Secretary of the union issued in Accra yesterday copied The Ghanaian Times said per the Union’s Constitution, members of the National Executive Council of TEWU of TUC Ghana, at a two-day meeting in Accra, gave the nod for Sister Gifty Abena Turk­son, to succeed the late Brother Osei.

She, has thus become the first female to occupy the Deputy General Secretary position of the union in its close to 60 years of existence.

Until her elevation, as the TEWU new Deputy General Secretary, Miss Turkson, a dedicated labour advocate with a decade of expertise in industrial Relations and Labour Policies, was the TEWU Eastern Regional Industrial Relations Officer, IRO.

She had earlier served as the IRO in the Upper West Region, where she won the Upper West Regional Overall Best Worker-TUC.

The election of Miss Turkson has changed the Union’s gender balance scale interns of the National TEWU leader­ship which now has four females national officers made up of National Chairper­son, Second Vice Chairperson, Deputy General Secretary and the First National Trustee.

The three male national officers are the First vice National Chairman, the General Secretary and the Second Nation­al Trustee.

Furthermore, Miss Turkson brings to the Deputy General Secretary position a strong academic foundation and profes­sional experience in workplace advocacy, trade unionism, and policy implementa­tion.

Her key interests focus on advancing labour issues, particularly in Gender Equality, Just Transition, Occupational Health and Safety, Educational Leader­ship, Informality, Industrial Relations, and Migration.

