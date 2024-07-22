Police must solely handle security operations during elections – CDD Fellow

A fellow at Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD Ghana),

Ambassador Francis Tsegah, has said the police must be solely deployed to handle security operations during 2024 general elections.

He noted that according to the law, it is the police that must handle internal security and not the military.

Ambassador Tsegah made the call at a public dialogue on election reforms, organised by CDD Ghana with support from the European Union (EU), to help ensure credible, transparent and peaceful elections, in Takoradi of the Western Region.

He mentioned that Ghana needed to take a lesson for the recent Kenyan crisis as a result of imposition of taxes by the government, and rather resort to judicial processes in tackling issues.

The Chief of Apremdo, Nana Egya Kwamena XI, asked the Electoral Commission (EC) to ensure that equipment deployed for elections were not hacked to compromise the security and integrity of the processes.

A Programme Officer at CDD Ghana, Joseph Oti Frempng, cautioned that chieftaincy, land, ethnic conflicts could be exploited to settle scores during elections.

He noted that despite reforms in the country’s electoral process, including introduction of voter identification cards, transparent ballot boxes, and the creation of Inter Party Advisory Committee (IPAC), there was the need for more effective measure in order to ensure free and fair elections.

Mr Frempong said, “On key re­forms for 2024, EC must establish clear legal/ administrative proce­dures for handling irregularities by polling and collation officials during elections.”

He urged “the EC to ensure timely and transparent process for the publication of detailed polling station and collation centre results on the EC’s website ahead of the declaration of the presidential elections.”

FROM CLEMENT ADZEI BOYE, TAKORADI