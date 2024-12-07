POLICE QUESTIONS EC OFFICER OF AFADJATO SOUTH DISTRICT OVER ELECTION MATERIALS IN PRIVATE VEHICLE

Officers of the Ghana Police Service yesterday questioned the District Electoral Officer (DEO) of the Electoral Commission in the Afadjato South in the Volta Region for transporting Election Materials in a private vehicle without Police escort.

The Police subsequently took custody of the items says the EC in a press statement issued in Accra .

“The policy of the Commission is for its Officers to transport all Election Materials in official vehicles with Police escort where necessary. The Commission will conduct its own internal investigations while also cooperating with the Police in their investigations.”

It assured the Public that though the Officer breached the policy of the Commission, the actions of the Officer will not in any way compromise the elections in the Afadjato South Constituency, the

Deputy Chairman, Operations, Samuel a Tettey said in the statement .