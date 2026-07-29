Power outage hits parts of Ghana after system disturbance- GRIDCo

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) says a power system disturbance on the national transmission network caused electricity outages in parts of the country in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to GRIDCo, the incident occurred at about 3:11 a.m. on July 29, 2026, and led to the simultaneous shutdown of some power generation plants, interrupting electricity supply.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the company said it had activated its system restoration procedures to restore power to affected areas.

GRIDCo said its engineers and system operators were working with other power sector stakeholders to restore electricity as quickly as possible while ensuring safety.

It added that a technical investigation had begun to determine the exact cause of the disturbance.

The company apologised to the public for the inconvenience caused by the outage and thanked consumers for their patience and understanding.

GRIDCo assured the public that it remained committed to restoring power to all affected customers as quickly and safely as possible and would provide further updates when more information becomes available.

By: Jacob Aggrey