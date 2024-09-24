Pres Akufo-Addo, Chief of Staff, others pay last respect to ‘Joe Lartey’

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, joined scores of Ghanaians at the forecourt of the State House in Accra to pay their last respects to the late legendary Ghanaian sports and ceremonial commentator, Joachim Awuley Lartey (Joe Lartey).

The solemn farewell service also had in attendance other high-profile personalities including the Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Deputy Youth and Sports Minister, Evans Bobie Opoku, and a former Youth and Sports Minister, Major Amarkai Amarteifio (Rtd).

There were also officials from the Ghanaian sports media, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the security agencies.

The celebrated former broadcaster, better known by many as ‘Joe Lartey’ or ‘Over To You Joe Lartey,’ passed away on Friday, April 26, 2024, at the age of 96.

President Akufo-Addo filed past the casket containing the mortal remains of the late broadcaster which was draped in national colours with tributes read from government, wife, children, family, SWAG, GBC radio, Accra Academy, among others.

In the state’s tribute, the Deputy Sports Minister, Mr Bobie Opoku, described Joe Lartey as a trailblaser and an inspirational storyteller par excellence whose contributions to broadcast journalism extended beyond the commentary booth, influencing the next generation of sports journalists and commentators with his professionalism and passion.

“As we remember Joe Lartey, we celebrate a life dedicated to the love of sports and the art of storytelling. Joe Lartey, your presence will be sorely missed, but your contributions will forever be a part of the rich fabric of sports commentary. Your voice may have faded, but your spirit remains in every cheer, every match, and every game you brought to life.”

In her tribute to her husband of 72 years, Mrs Emily Lartebea Lartey described the late broadcaster as a diligent man who loved his job and executed every assignment with diligence, rehearsing and researching over and over till he got it right.

His former employees at GBC Radio described him as the voice of Ghanaian sports, whose contributions to sports broadcasting in Ghana were unparalleled.

SWAG, an association he led as the first president, described him as a beacon of excellence who set the standards for generations to come.

In his sermon, the Bishop of the Accra Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana, Rt. Rev. Emmanuel Borlabi Bortey, charged the youth to live righteously and use their physical, spiritual energies and strength to give their best in service to God and humanity, playing their part to make Ghana great, like Joe Lartey did.

Wreaths were laid on behalf of the state, SWAG, widow, children, family, the church, and the traditional leaders.

Joe Lartey was interred at the Gbawe cemetery in Accra.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY