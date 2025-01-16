Pres Mahama urged to appoint Sports Minister with good appreciation of sector

A former chairman of the Ghana Athletics Association, Am­bassador George Haldane-Lut­terodt, has urged President John Dramani Mahama to appoint a person capable of placing sports at the centre of policymaking in government.

“At this present moment in time, our sports sector needs that person who can get things moving, and has a wide knowledge of sports to lead the Sports Ministry,” he stated.

Speaking to the Times Sports on the profile of personality needed to lead one of the toughest ministries in Ghana’s governance struc­ture, going forward, Ambassador Haldane-Lutterodt stated that the position should have someone who is policy driven, who will be able to realign the ministry with the Presi­dent’s vision of resetting the sector and knows a variety of sports.

“The candidate must be one that is knowledgeable in sports. The fact that someone has been there before must not necessarily be a guarantee for a return. The sports sector needs a results oriented person to and understands its dictates,” he noted.

“I hope the President don’t appoint someone who is coming to learn on the job, and whose only knowledge and understanding of sports is football and the Black Stars. Under such a person, the other sports would be neglected,” he added.

“For me, the person should display qualities of the late Kwad­wo Baah-Wiredu, who was highly respected during his time at the Ministry,” he revealed.

According to the athletics enthu­siast, the late Kwadwo Baah-Wire­du made it clear by practice that the Ministry was there for sports and not for one particular sport. That should guide whoever is appointed.”

“I remember during my time as the athletics boss and had to travel so we went to the ministry for help. We were told the money available was for the Black Stars but the late Baah-Wiredu told the then Chief Director that the money was for sports and not only the Black Stars, and since we were in dire need to travel, he should give us the money to go, and it was done; that’s how it should be,” he indicated.

According to him, such a direction could lead to a massive transformation and improve per­formance.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY