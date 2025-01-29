President appoints 10 to Veep’s office  …names EOCO boss

President John Dramani Mahama has approved the appointment of 10 persons to the Office of the Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.

The appointees are Alex Percival Segbefia, Chief of Staff to the Vice President, Alberta Graham, Head of Administra­tion, Professor Theresah Ennin, Presidential Staffer and Special Aide to the Vice President, and Ms Daniella Mavis Matthias, Sec­retary to the Vice President.

Others are Dr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, Political Policy Adviser and Professor Sharif Mahmud Khalid and Dr Hamza Zakaria, Economic Policy Advisers to the Vice President.

The rest are Ms Mansa Amoah Awuah, Policy Adviser, Finance; Dr Miriam Rahinatu Iddrisu, Ad­viser, Social Sector and Maame Ama Pratt, Press secretary to the Vice President.

“They are expected to bring their wealth of experience and expertise to their respective roles and contribute significantly to the Resetting Ghana agenda to build the Ghana we want,” a statement signed by the Acting Spokes­person to the President, Felix Kwakye Ofosu said.

The President, meanwhile, has appointed Abdulai Bashiru Dapilah as the Acting Execu­tive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

Effective Monday, January 27, 2025, the appointment was com­municated in a January 23 letter signed by Dr Callistus Mahama, Secretary to the President.

The appointment, the letter said was made in accordance with Article 195(1) of the 1992 Con­stitution and Section 11(1) of the Economic and Organised Crime Act, 2010 (Act 804), pending the constitutionally required advice of EOCO’s Governing Board in consultation with the Public Services Commission.

