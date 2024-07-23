 Promasidor Ghana funds surgery for 10 cardio patients  …donates equipment to Kaneshie Polyclinic

Promasidor Ghana (PGH) as part of its 25th anniversary has sup­ported the National Cardiothoracic Cen­tre (NCTC) with GH¢ 489,900 to fund 10 patients needing life-sav­ing surgery.

The company has also donat­ed essential medical equipment including 50 oxygen masks, 2 patient trolleys, 2 myomectomy instruments, 2 caesarean section instruments, a patient monitor, suction machine and tube, bulb syringe and diathermy pencils to the Kaneshie Polyclinic in Accra.

The support to National Car­diothoracic Centre is a community support initiative under the Pro­masidor Community Impact Drive (PCID), to support sustainable projects that drive social change, improve the quality of lives and address pressing societal needs of vulnerable groups.

Speaking on the gesture at a ceremony held in Accra yesterday, the Managing Director of PGH, Festus Tettey, said Promasidor had been supporting the community where it is situated to bring relief to people “in dire need of surger­ies but don’t have the funds.”

“From our humble beginnings in 1999 in this same community, we have grown exponentially

in product line and extensions. Charity, they say, begins at home and so we decided to mark our 25th anniversary by first equipping the health centre in our immedi­ate surrounding with the needed medical supplies to make life and health care delivery more comfort­able for all.”

The PGH MD added that, “Last year, we donated GH¢ 335,700 for patients who needed life-saving heart surgery and this year we are here to offer financial support to 10 patients in line with our community support drive. That is the least we can do to support the good people who have supported our business for the past 25 years.”

Receiving the donation, the lead­ership of Kaneshie Polyclinic and the National Cardiothoracic Centre expressed appreciation to Proma­sidor Ghana for the big-hearted gesture.

The Director of NCTC, Dr Kow Entsua-Mensah, said, “We at Cardio are highly appreciative of the support, and partnership from Promasidor. Your support has restored lives and brought joy and hope to many patients and their families.”

“We made a distress call to PGH and we appreciate your timely response with this generous donation. We say a big thank you to the leadership of Promasidor,” the Medical Director of Kaneshie Polyclinic, Dr Jacob Agyei-Larbi said.

BY BENJAMIN ARCTON-TETTEY