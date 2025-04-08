CAC Chairman commends President Mahama for adopting lean govt

The President, John Drama­ni Mahama, has been com­mended for his commitment in adopting a lean government to safeguard the public purse, thereby promoting an efficient government.

“Swiftly appointing his Minis­ters early to steer the affairs of the nation has proven the President’s dedication to reset the Country,” the Chairman of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) International, Apos­tle Samuel Amponsah-Frimpong, has stated.

Apostle Amponsah-Frimpong made the commendation at the end of the 68th Annual General Council Meeting of the church at its head­quarters, Osu, in Accra on Sunday.

The meeting is held annually to afford the Executive council to render their stewardship pertaining to the previous year to the church and also plan new programme of activities for the ensuing year.

It was attended by the clergy, Elders, Administrative heads, and leaders of the various Ministries.

“As we begin this year, the CAC has adopted the theme: ‘Arise and Build’ for we belief that the theme is a call to action for all Ghanaians to arise and join hands together to build our nation and God’s kingdom, promoting the values of love, justice and compassion,” he underlined.

They hoped that, the theme will ignite a collective spirit among the citizenry, encouraging them to support the government’s resetting agenda for the nation which will facilitate progress.

Apostle Amposah-Frimpong urged the government to take im­mediate and decisive action to curb the menace of illegal mining known as “galamsey” which is destroying the environment and threatening the foundation of the nation.

Apostle Samuel Amponsah-Frim­pong, performing the ordination, urged the new Apostles to duly consider the greatness, holiness, the duty and difficulty of the call which they will undertake and also the pre­cious and glorious reward of same.

Additionally, he charged them to serve the Church which the Lord himself has purchased with his blood and to preach the gospel to every creature so that the good news of the word of God may spread everywhere.

Apostle Amponsah-Frimpong said God himself made some Apos­tles for the equipping of the saints for the work of the ministry and to edify the body of Christ.

“So your ordination and exalta­tion are that you will work with all your heart and Spirit to ensure that the Saints are equipped for the work of the ministry, then also for the edifying of the body of Christ who are Saints of God,” the Chairman pointed out.

Apostle Amponsah-Frimpong further made them aware of the importance and the responsibilities associated with their call to the high office of Apostleship in the church.

For that reason, their duty is to have compassion on the sheep always like Jesus had to do to those without hope. And those who have been darkened in their understand­ing of the word, they must ensure to bring them in the light of the knowledge of the glory of God.

Moreover, Apostle Ampo­sah-Frimpong admonished the newly Apostles to be faithful to the covenant they have entered into and to hold the Apostolic Ministry with pure conscience, noting that in keeping with their high calling, they would be diligent to frame and fashion their lives and that of their household, to set a good example to the Church.

Apostle Amponsah-Frimpong led prayers for the President, Min­isters of State and the nation as a whole for peace and progress.

The meeting was climaxed with 38 Ministers of the church who were ordained into the office of Apostleship. A couple of years back 32 Ministers were ordained as Apostles making a total of 70.

