Qatar Charity inaugurates refurbished 37 Military Hospital mosque

Qatar Charity, an internation­al non-govern­mental organi­sation (NGO), has inaugurat­ed a refurbished mosque at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra at the weekend.

The new facility is expected to be a centre for worship, learning, and spiritual growth for military personnel and the broader com­munity.

It has been transformed into a state-of-the-art religious facility with an office and 10 ablution rooms, a three-classroom, Quran memorisation centre with an office and an Imam’s residence, a mechanised borehole, a mortuary with a washroom, a power house and a stamped concrete com­pound.

Commander of the 37 Mili­tary Hospital, Brigadier General Prosper Ayibor, said the mosque would enable military personnel, civilian staff, hospital clients and visitors to perform their religious obligations.

The Country Director of Qatar Charity, Mr Hasan Ali Owda, commended the hospi­tal authorities, and the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) for swiftly responding to the NGO’s request to reconstruct the 37 Military Hospital mosque.

The representative of One Ummah Ghana, Mr Terek Merabi, on behalf of the group, praised the NGO for renovating the mosque to promote religious activities.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Issah Adam Yaku­bu, noted that the mosque would serve as a spiritual sanctuary for military personnel and their families.

“This mosque stands as a bea­con of faith, unity, and spiritual solace. As a military institution, we recognise that strength is not only measured by the might of our weapons or the strategy of

our operations, but also by the resilience of our spirits and the faith that binds us together. In times of peace and adversity, it is our faith that provides us with comfort, direction, and a sense of purpose,” he elaborated.

“The Ghana Armed Forces remains a professional institu­tion built on the principles of discipline, inclusivity, mutual respect, and religious diversity. This mosque is not just a place of worship, but a testament to the belief that unity in diversity is our strength,” Vice Admiral Yakubu said.

Former Ambassador to Egypt and retired Chief Imam of the GAF, Lieutenant Colonel Ummar Sanda Ahmed, expressed satisfac­tion at the collaboration between Qatar Charity and the military leadership in promoting religion.

“This mosque symbolises more than just a place of wor­

ship; it represents community, unity, and shared faith. The idea of a mosque as a centre of togetherness has been beauti­fully captured in its design. May Allah abundantly reward Qatar Charity for their generosity,” he explained.

The ceremony also attracted high-profile personnel, including Commissioner of Customs and Director of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Brigadier General Ayorogo; Deputy Chief Staff Officer for Policy and Plans at the Army Headquarters, Brigadier General Yahuza Salifu; Director General of Medical and Dental Services, Brigadier General Appiah, Assistant Chief of Staff for Intelligence, Brigadier General Salifu Fuseini and the Director General of Religious Affairs of the GAF, Brigadier General Kumi Woode. —GNA