Remains of Gyan-Apenteng arrives in country for burial

THE remains of veteran journalist and former Chairman of the Nation­al Media Commission (NMC), Nana Kwesi Gyan-Apenteng, has arrived in the country for burial.

Members of the family of the late veteran journalist, mostly clad in black attire, together with the Executive Secretary of the NMC, Mr George Sarpong, received the remains at the Kotoka Interna­tional Airport (KIA) on Wednes­day, August 27 at about 8 p.m.

This was after the British Airways, conveying the remains to Ghana, had touched down at the KIA at about 6:45 p.m.

Also present at the KIA was Osafohene Dr Afua Asabea Asare, Tutu Akuapem, Okatakyie Nana Anim, Sanahene of Ati Aman­from, New Tafo Akyem, and Nana Baffour Twumasi Atiamo Ababio, Krontihene of Akyem Ati.

Prayers were said by the District Minister of the Presbyterian Church, Dzorwulu, Reverend Kingsley Asare Addo, while some traditional rites, including the pouring of libation, were also performed.

Speaking to the media, Bishop Fred Apenteng, a brother to the late Gyan-Apenteng, said that the contribution of the deceased to the growth and development of the country, especially in the media landscape, could not be quantified.

“Nana truly served the coun­try as he took interest in training journalists and held so many seminars. He was also a very good storyteller. He will be dearly missed as a family man and a national asset,” Bishop Apenteng indicated.

According to him, the funeral, burial, and thanksgiving service for the late Gyan-Apenteng would be held from October 3 to Octo­ber 5, 2025, at Ati Amanfrom in the Eastern Region.

Bishop Apenteng said that prior to the funeral and burial service, a book launch and a vigil would be held at the Ghana National Teach­ers (GNAT) Hall on September 21, 2025, while the Writers Front would also organise an event at the Ghana Broadcasting Corpora­tion (GBC) on August 30, 2025, in honour of the deceased.

Mr Sarpong said, “Throughout his career, Nana Gyan-Apenteng embodied the finest traditions of public service, bringing integrity, wisdom, and a deep respect for democratic values to every role he occupied.”

“His tenure as Chairman of the NMC was marked by vision, inclusiveness, and an unwavering commitment to strengthening the media as a pillar of Ghana’s democracy,” Mr Sarpong opined.

According to him, the legacies of Mr Gyan-Apenteng would en­dure in the institutions he served and the ideals he championed.

The late Gyan-Apenteng passed away in London in May this year, aged 74.

He became the Chairman of the 8th NMC from November 2015 to November 2018 after Ambassador Kabral Blay-Amihere had finished serving his tenure.

Also, he was a consultant in communication, media, and culture and the President of the Ghana Association of Writers (GAW).

