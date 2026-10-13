Retain skilled scientists to boost nuclear capacity

THE Minister of Environment, Science and Technology, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has called for measures to retain highly skilled scientists in Ghana to strengthen the country’s capacity in nuclear science, technology and other specialised fields.

She said retaining experienced professionals was crucial to sustaining research, ensuring public safety and supporting Ghana’s long-term ambitions, including nuclear power generation.

Dr Agyeman-Rawlings made the call in Accra last Friday when she paid working visits to the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC), the Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NRA) and the National Biosafety Authority (NBA) as part of her familiarisation tour of institutions under the ministry.

At GAEC, she said developing expertise in specialised scientific fields required years of training and experience, making it necessary to address the factors driving skilled personnel away.

“The fields that you occupy are very specialised, and you need an average of at least 15 years to get someone up to the level where they can actually be productive in this field and be able to do something for Ghana,” she said.

Dr Agyeman-Rawlings called for discussions between management and staff to identify the causes of high staff attrition and develop measures to retain experienced personnel.

She also urged GAEC to establish safeguards to ensure that artificial intelligence systems used in nuclear-related activities remained under human control.

The Minister expressed concern about encroachment on GAEC lands and called for an audit of properties belonging to agencies under the ministry.

She directed the agencies not to dispose of land or other assets without consulting her, stressing the need to protect resources required for future expansion.

At the NRA, Dr Agyeman-Rawlings called for more frequent inspections of facilities and activities involving radioactive materials, arguing that the existing inspection intervals of one to three years were insufficient, given the potential risks of radiation exposure.

She also urged the Authority to intensify public education to help citizens understand its regulatory responsibilities and distinguish its work from that of GAEC.

At the NBA, the Minister called for greater transparency in Ghana’s adoption of genetically modified organisms (GMOs), including clear labelling and public education to enable consumers to make informed choices.

“When we shroud things in secrecy, we create mistrust,” she said.

She urged the Authority to ensure that non-GMO certification requirements covered products intended for the domestic market and not only those meant for export.

The Director-General of GAEC, Professor Samuel Dampare, thanked the Minister for the visit and said the Commission would continue to collaborate with the ministry to advance nuclear science and technology for Ghana’s benefit.

BY VICTOR A. BUXTON

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