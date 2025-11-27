Reviving Ghana’s abandoned housing projects is a national duty

Ghana’s struggle with affordable housing has long been a pressing socio-economic concern, and the abandoned Koforidua Affordable Housing Project stands as a stark reminder of how governance lapses can deepen national challenges.

Initiated in 2006 under former President John Agyekum Kufuor, the project was envisioned as a lifeline to ease the country’s widening housing deficit. Nearly two decades later, however, the site lies overgrown with weeds, weakened infrastructure, and decaying materials—a symbol of the cost of delay.

The government’s renewed commitment to securing funds to revive and complete the project is not just welcome; it is urgent. The 342-unit development, comprising 19 blocks with 54 one-bedroom apartments and 288 two-bedroom apartments, represents hope for hundreds of Ghanaian families.

However, years of abandonment have taken a toll. Roofing rods have rusted, parts of the buildings have begun to tear apart, and the unprotected site has even become a temporary shelter for some individuals. This reflects both the severity of the housing crisis and the consequences of stalled public infrastructure.

The recent working visit by the Minister for Works, Housing, and Water Resources, Mr Kenneth Gilbert Adjei, is therefore a positive step. His assurance that the government will aggressively pursue funding to complete the project highlights a crucial shift in public sector priorities.

As Mr Adjei rightly noted, abandoning state-funded projects is not only wasteful but a disservice to taxpayers. Whether initiated by past administrations or the current one, these projects belong to Ghanaians, and the resources invested must not go to waste.

The Minister’s remarks are part of the government’s broader “resetting agenda,” prioritising the completion of inherited but unfinished projects. In a country where political transitions often disrupt continuity, leaving numerous schools, hospitals, and housing estates abandoned, this renewed commitment could save billions of cedis while accelerating national development.

The Koforidua project holds enormous potential. Its strategic location—with good road networks, proximity to a hospital, and near All Nations University—positions it as an attractive residential enclave. Completing it would not only provide essential housing but also stimulate economic activity in the Eastern Region.

As noted by Eastern Regional Minister, Madam Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey, the project could become one of the region’s standout achievements if brought to completion.

That said, Ghana must confront a broader truth: the housing deficit cannot be addressed through isolated projects alone. It requires consistent, long-term national resolve, backed by sustainable financing models, public-private partnerships, and strict monitoring to prevent future abandonment.

Completing the Koforidua project would send a strong signal that Ghana is ready to break the cycle of uncompleted public infrastructure. The Ghanaian Times exhorts the government to translate promise into action. Ghana cannot afford another decade of neglect, nor can citizens continue bearing the cost of stalled development.

Reviving the Koforidua Affordable Housing Project is more than a construction task; it is a test of accountability, continuity, and commitment to the welfare of the people. It is time to finish what was started.

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q