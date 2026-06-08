NLC directs Komfo Anokye doctors to suspend strike

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has directed the Komfo Anokye Doctors’ Association (KADA) to immediately suspend its indefinite strike action.

According to the commission, the industrial action contravenes provisions of the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651).

The directive follows KADA’s declaration of an indefinite strike, which took effect on June 6, 2026, over concerns it described as operational and administrative decisions at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

The decision to embark on the strike was communicated in a letter dated June 5, 2026, addressed to the Chairman of the hospital’s Board, with copies to the Chief of Staff, the Minister of Health and other key stakeholders.

In a summons issued to the association, the commission indicated that it became aware of the strike through media reports and had subsequently reviewed the circumstances surrounding the action.

The NLC noted that the strike notice had been improperly served and failed to comply with the relevant legal provisions governing industrial action in the country.

It, therefore directed KADA, in accordance with Section 139 (d) of the Labour Act, to call off the strike immediately, stating that the action violated Sections 162 and 163 of Act 651.

Meanwhile, the commission has summoned the parties involved to appear before it on June 10, 2026, at 2 p.m. for a hearing on the matter.

Copies of the summons have been forwarded to the Minister of Health, the Ghana Health Service, the Ghana Medical Association and the management of KATH.

BY CLIFF EKUFUL

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