Russia supports Ghana’s bid to join BRICS as partner country

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has announced that Russia strongly supports Ghana’s application to join BRICS as a partner country.

Mr. Lavrov made the announcement at a breakfast meeting with African Foreign Ministers on 28th October 2026. He further pledged to rally all founding BRICS members to ensure consensus support for Ghana.

Ghana’s Foreign Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who is in Russia with President John Dramani Mahama for the Russia-Africa Summit, conveyed Ghana’s deep appreciation to his Russian counterpart.

African Foreign Ministers have been holding strategic meetings with the Russian Foreign Minister on the sidelines of the ongoing Russia-Africa Summit.

The Mahama Administration says it will continue to uphold Ghana’s longstanding foreign policy of non-alignment and friends to all, enemies to none, as it pursues diversified development options in the national interest.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme