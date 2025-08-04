Prioritise dialogue over conflict National Security Coordinator urges chiefs

The National Se­curity Coordina­tor, COP Osman Abdul-Razak, has urged tradition­al leaders to prioritise dialogue in resolving chieftaincy and ethnic disputes to help safeguard national peace and security.

According to him, the coun­try is grappling with more than 500 reported ethnic and land-re­lated conflicts, with 130 posing serious threats to community stability and national security.

“When chiefs speak peace, their subjects are bound to lis­ten,” he said, stressing the crucial role traditional authorities play in maintaining order and unity.

Speaking at a meeting with the National House of Chiefs in Kumasi on Friday, COP Ab­dul-Razak described chiefs and queenmothers as “the backbone of the laws that govern society,” and emphasised the need for collaboration between traditional leaders and security agencies.

He identified key threats to national security including chief­taincy and land disputes, ethnic tensions, environmental degra­dation, and the proliferation of firearms during festivals.

Mr Abdul-Razak cited the Bawku conflict and recent vio­lence in Nkwanta as examples of how unresolved disputes could devastate communities and force the imposition of curfews.

In response, President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogye­ahoho Yaw Gyebi II, welcomed the dialogue but argued that road accidents posed an even greater threat, describing the number of recent fatalities as “alarming.”

Nana Gyebi, who is also the Paramount Chief of the Sef­wi Anhwiaso Traditional Area, also raised concerns about the increasing use of firearms during traditional festivals, warning of the risk of unintended violence.

He called for strengthened collaboration between traditional authorities and national security to restore peace and order in communities.

“The partnership between chiefs and national security agen­cies is vital to promoting peace and stability,” Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II stated.

BY KINGSLEY E. HOPE, KUMASI