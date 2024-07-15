Secret Service has questions  to answer for failing to stop  Trump gunman

The US Secret Service has one job – to protect current and former US presidents – and in that they failed massively when an attempt was made on Donald Trump’s life on Saturday.

It has been 43 years since the last assassination attempt on a former or present US president, when Ronald Reagan was shot in the lung but survived.

Today, American politicians and the public want to know how a would-be assassin was able to crawl onto a rooftop vantage point, armed with a rifle, and let off four shots towards the podium – all in an area that was supposed to have been cleared.

Why were warnings from the public apparently ignored or not acted upon?

And why, when a highly charged presidential election is just four months away, did the Secret Service not do a better job of protecting the man many believe will be Amer­ica’s next president?

The investigation that is already underway involves the FBI as well as the Secret Service and the De­partment of Homeland Security.

The Secret Service director, Kim­berly Cheatle, has been summoned to testify before a committee of the US House of Representatives on 22 July.

Those who attended the rally itself were asked to pass through metal detectors to ensure they were not bringing any weapons, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

But the gunman believed to have fired the shots could clearly be seen crawling around with a rifle on top of a nearby building for several minutes, one eyewitness told the BBC.

The witness, who called himself Greg, said warnings that he and others gave were not acted upon by police, who he suggested did not know “what was going on” and had poor visibility of the rooftop.

The suspected gunman – who has been named by the FBI as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks – also appears to have been caught on camera lining up his shot, in footage obtained by TMZ.

One spectator was killed and two others critically injured before the gunman was himself shot dead. Trump was also injured in the ear. State police have said it is “too early” to determine exactly what happened.

Trump’s life might have been saved by the fact he ducked after the first shots were fired, said Da­vid Dunn, a professor of interna­tional politics from the University of Birmingham.

In that respect, he “clearly had been well trained by the Secret Ser­vice”, Prof. Dunn told BBC Radio 5 Live. Before being whisked away in a car by agents, Trump rose again to pump his fist before the crowd. —BBC