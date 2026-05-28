Southampton pay tribute as Udoh dies aged 21

Southampton FC and Royal Antwerp have announced the death of former academy player Victor Udoh at the age of 21.

Udoh spent six months in Saints’ academy from February 2025, featuring in eight games for their under-21 side in Premier League 2.

Before his move to the south coast of England, he played in Belgian side Antwerp’s academy and made 28 appearances in their first team.

After leaving Southampton in September, the Nigerian left-winger joined Czech second tier side Ceske Budejovice.

“We are devastated by the tragic passing of former player Victor Udoh at the age of 21,” Southampton posted on X., external

“The thoughts of everyone at the club go out to Victor’s loved ones at this extremely difficult time.”

Udoh joined Antwerp’s academy in 2023 and played 27 times for their ‘Young Reds’ team, scoring 12 goals, and went on to make his first team debut in the same season.

“With great dismay, RAFC has learned of the passing of former player Victor Udoh,” Royal Antwerp posted.

“Our thoughts are with Victor’s family, friends, and loved ones. We wish them much strength, support, and warmth during this particularly difficult time.”-BBC

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