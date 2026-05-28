Tottenham owners promise improvement

The majority owners of Tottenham Hotspur have vowed to restore the club’s fortunes after narrowly avoiding relegation from the Premier League in successive seasons.

Sunday’s 1-0 win at home to Everton on the final day of the campaign enabled Spurs to finish in 17th position, one place above the relegation zone, for the second straight season as they beat the drop by two points.

But a 2025-26 season of struggle, where they appointed three managers, was met with fury by fans of the North London club.

Supporters have often directed their anger at majority owners ENIC, which are run by the Lewis family, along with chief executive Vinai Venkatesham.

In September, long-serving chairman Daniel Levy was invited to step down, having been the key decision-maker at Spurs for almost 25 years.

In a letter to Tottenham supporters released on Wednesday, the Lewis family acknowledged that they were “bitterly disappointed” but promised that a rebuild had started under current boss Roberto De Zerbi.

“To the fans, as owners of 25 years, we have lived the highs and lows of Spurs with you,” said a statement from the Lewis family to Britain’s Press Association.

“Finishing 17th this and last season does not reflect the stature or potential of this football club. We are bitterly disappointed and share your frustration.

“You, and we, expect more than this. We know this must never happen again.”

The statement added: “We also take responsibility for rebuilding Spurs. Our ambition is to recapture the spirit of the club and bring back the excitement, the fearlessness and the bold football we have always felt defined us.

“That means football comes first… This will require investment, in our teams, the academy, our backroom functions and more, and we are fully committed to this.

“We are not selling the club. We are all in. We are investing in it. You will see more of this in the coming months… We know that actions will speak louder than words.”

Venkatesham joined Spurs from arch-rivals Arsenal, who rubbed salt in Tottenham’s wounds by winning this season’s Premier League.

Tottenham, by contrast, were last crowned champions of England back in the 1960/61 season, when the club also won the FA Cup to complete a celebrated ‘Double’ success.

Venkatesham endured a tough first season at Spurs, but he told the BBC: “The club had some serious challenges that it needs to address on the football side. We know what those are. We are addressing them. We are fixing them.”-BBC

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