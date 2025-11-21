Speaker Bagbin urges stronger church-parliament collaboration

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has praised the Pan African Clergy Council for its continued partnership with the legislature in promoting ethical and moral values in national development.

During a courtesy call by the Council, the Speaker called for deeper collaboration between the Church and Parliament to reinforce discipline and social cohesion, warning of rising lawlessness and the growing impact of illegal mining.

Speaker Bagbin announced that the bipartisan Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, popularly known as (Anti-LGBTQ+), which lapsed with the 8th Parliament, has been reintroduced and is expected to be passed early next year.

He also highlighted the new National Integrity Award Scheme aimed at recognising individuals who uphold integrity and exposing misconduct that undermines Parliament.

The Clergy Council urged Parliament to intensify efforts in tackling corruption, illegal mining, and other social challenges.