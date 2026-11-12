Spintex Knights lose again in B’ball Africa League Elite 16 Stage
FOR the second time in as many games, Ghana’s representative at the Basketball Africa League (BAL) Elite 16 stage, Spintex Knights, has missed out on a win.
Knights lost 84-89 to JCA Kings of Côte d’Ivoire after losing 94-80 to Stade Malien in the opening game of their campaign in the knockout phase.
The closely fought encounter had Knights start out slowly after falling 14-30 in the first quarter, in a similar way to their loss to Stade Malien after trailing 30-43 at the end of the first half of that game.
Knights guard James Amotoe’s 30-point outing was not enough as five JCA players scored in double digits to clinch the four-point win.
“I love that about our team; anybody can go from 8 to 20 points. We have a lot of different pieces that can affect the game at a high rate.”
“We took a step up as a team with the intensity; we came together, played really hard and won the game because we stepped up.”
Knights take on BC Avenir du Rail of Congo today in a bid to make amends for the earlier losses.
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