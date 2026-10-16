STC interdicts driver over overtaking incident at Pokuase

Intercity STC Coaches Limited has interdicted a driver captured in a viral video allegedly hitting a Sprinter bus during an overtaking manoeuvre at Pokuase before driving away from the scene.

In a public notice, the company described the driver’s conduct as unacceptable, stressing that it did not reflect the safety standards and professionalism it upholds.

Management said it had commenced an immediate investigation into the incident and identified the driver, who has been interdicted pending the outcome of the disciplinary process.

The company added that it was awaiting an official report from the Pokuase Police Command to help establish the facts surrounding the incident.

STC reaffirmed its commitment to passenger safety and responsible road use, while thanking members of the public for bringing the incident to its attention.

Management assured the public that appropriate action would be taken following the investigation.

By: Jacob Aggrey