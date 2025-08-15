AWLN calls for immediate end to galamsey menace

The African Wom­en Leaders Network (AWLN) Ghana Chapter, has expressed worry about the devastating impact of illegal mining (galamsey) and called for its immediate end, describing it as a menace the country has “no reason to continue.”

The network emphasised that the practice had caused exten­sive environmental destruction, ruined livelihoods, and led to needless loss of lives, including children born with deformities due to polluted water and women risking their lives in unsafe min­ing conditions.

The call was made yesterday in Accra when the group laid a wreath in honour of the eight victims of the August 6, military helicopter crash in the Adansi area of the Ashanti Region.

The tragedy claimed the lives of prominent Ghanaians, including Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah; Min­ister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed; Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator Limuna Mohammed Muniru; Vice-Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Sarpong; former parliamentary candidate Samuel Aboagye; and three Ghana Air Force crew members Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, Flying Officer Manaen Twum Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.

Speaking on behalf of the network, AWLN Ghana Chapter Chairperson, Dr Charity Binka, indicated that, “We have come to honour the departed for the sacrifice they made. Their blood should speak loudly that enough is enough. This illegal mining in our country must stop. We have no reason to continue.”

“AWLN mourns with Presi­dent John Dramani Mahama, the bereaved families, and the people of Ghana,” she added.

The AWLN, which works to amplify the voices of women leaders in promoting peace, development, and human rights across Africa, said the loss of such distinguished national figures was a stark reminder of the urgent need to act against galamsey.

The Resource Mobilisation Chairperson of AWLN Ghana Chapter, Hajia Hamdatu Ibra­him Hussain, also mentioned that women and children suffer the most during national trag­edies and welcomed President Mahama’s announcement of an endowment fund to support the children left behind.

“It is heartbreaking that a child will grow up only to be told that their father died in a plane crash. We mourn with the President, the nation, and especially the women who are now widows with young children,” she under­lined.

Naa of Dagbon Kingdom, Naa Hajia Sawuratu Alhassan Tim-Tooni, also a member of the network, offered prayers for the departed, asking Allah to grant them peaceful rest in Jannah and to console the widows and families.

“Once a widow, I know God is always with widows,” she menioned.

The African Women Lead­ers Network Ghana Chapter reaffirmed its commitment to championing women’s voices in national issues and pledged to continue advocating for the eradication of illegal mining in Ghana.

