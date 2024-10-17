The Acting Pro­gramme Manager for Non-Commu­nicable Diseases (NCDs) of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Efua Commeh, has appealed to Ghanaians to stop stigmatising persons with breast cancer to enable affected individuals seek medical attention and combat the disease’s high death rate.

Her appeal is against the back­drop of nearly 5,000 cases of breast cancer, which are recorded annually in Ghana, approximately 50 per cent of victims dying due to stigma and late detection.

Dr Commeh was speaking at the Ga East Municipal Hospital as part of activities marking breast cancer awareness month, organised by the assembly in partnership with MedyLife Healthcare in Accra yesterday, on the theme: ‘No One Should Face Breast Cancer Alone.’

“Early detection through regular clinical breast examinations is vital in preventing high mortality rates, improving survival rates, and en­hancing quality of life,” she stated.

Dr Commeh revealed that breast cancer cases in Ghana reached 5,026, with 2,369 deaths as of 2022.

She stressed that women aged between 40 and 49 years old were particularly susceptible to breast cancer and recommended regular mammograms to mitigate the risk.

Moreover, Dr Commeh noted that breast cancer was a disease in which abnormal breast cells grew out of control which spread to other parts of the body.

“The cause is not spiritual but most likely a complex interaction of your genetic makeup and your exposure to factors that may in­crease your risk,” she indicated.

According to Dr Commeh, breast cancer risk factors included early onset menstruation, family breast cancer history, and increased age.

To reduce the risk of contract­ing the disease, she said there was a need for individuals to maintain a healthy diet, avoid alcohol intake as well as smoking.

Dr Commeh encouraged young individuals to incorporate regular self-examinations into their health routine.

“One per cent of all breast cancers is detected in men, I want to prompt men that it is not only women who can get breast cancer, but men can also get the breast cancer,” she explained.

Dr Commeh noted that men often delayed seeking medical attention for breast cancer, thereby leading to advanced stages and compromised treatment outcomes.

“Examine the breast, examine the nipple. If you see anything abnormal, please report, and we’ll take care of it for you”, she men­tioned.

The Medical Superintendent of the Ga East Municipal Hospi­tal, Dr Ebenezer Oduro-Mensah, highlighted the alarming preva­lence of breast cancer worldwide, affecting thousands annually, and stressed the vital role awareness played in combating this condition.

He appealed to the public to stand in solidarity with breast cancer patients and refrain from stigmatising victims.

Dr Oduro-Mensah said, “Unity is strength in our fight against breast cancer. Let’s stand together, regardless of gender, to promote the crucial message.”

In attendance were representa­tives from the Ghana Commercial Bank (GCB), Nursing and Mid­wifery Council, GHS, Ga East Mu­nicipal Assembly (GEMA) political parties, market queen mothers and key players in the public sector.

BY AGNES OWUSU