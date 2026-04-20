Sundowns edge Esperance to reach TotalEnergies CAF Champions League final

Mamelodi Sundowns booked their place in the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League final for the second successive season after a disciplined 1-0 victory over Espérance Sportive de Tunis in Pretoria secured a 2-0 aggregate triumph on Saturday.

Brayan León’s first-half strike proved decisive once again as the South African side completed a professional job at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, confirming their growing status as one of the continent’s dominant forces.

The result sends Sundowns into their fourth Champions League final in history — and remarkably, South African clubs outside Sundowns have reached only two finals combined.

Holding a narrow advantage from the first leg in Tunis, Sundowns entered the return match with confidence but were immediately tested by an Espérance side determined to overturn the deficit.

The breakthrough came in the 35th minute after a costly error by goalkeeper Béchir Ben Saïd, who fouled León inside the penalty area. The Colombian striker saw his initial spot-kick saved, but reacted quickest to slot home the rebound and extend Sundowns’ lead to 2-0 on aggregate.

It marked Sundowns’ first penalty in a Champions League match in over two years, ending a run of 25 games without one, and León made it count to continue his impressive scoring form.

Espérance nearly responded before the break when Yan Sasse burst down the flank and delivered a dangerous cross, but Florian Danho’s effort crashed against the crossbar, summing up the visitors’ frustration.

The second half saw Espérance push forward with greater urgency, dominating spells of possession as they searched for a route back into the tie.

However, Sundowns’ defensive organisation and composure proved decisive. Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams was rarely troubled despite the Tunisian side’s pressure, while the hosts remained dangerous on the counter-attack.

Coach Miguel Cardoso adjusted his tactics smartly, reinforcing the midfield to absorb pressure and maintain control. Sundowns even threatened to add a second goal, with Jayden Adams and Khuliso Mudau both going close late on.

Despite Espérance’s efforts, they were unable to break down a Sundowns side that has now lost just one of their last 26 home Champions League matches — a formidable record that continues to define their continental success.

The victory marks the first time Espérance have lost both legs of a Champions League knockout tie in over three years, highlighting the scale of Sundowns’ achievement. –CAFonline.com

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