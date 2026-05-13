Ethiopian runner Melese dies during training

The winner of the Houston, Shanghai and Prague marathons passed this Tuesday at the age of 36 after falling ill during a routine training session while preparing for a race in Ottawa on 24 May, the Ethiopian Athletics Federation announced.

Yebrgual Melese, widely regarded as one of Africa’s most promising distance runners, died suddenly, casting the athletics world into mourning due to her young age and the unusual circumstances of her death.

“The Ethiopian Athletics Federation expresses its sorrow at the sudden death of this heroic athlete and offers its condolences to her family, friends, fans, and the entire sporting community,” wrote the governing body of Ethiopian athletics upon hearing the news.

According to reports from Addis Media Network cited by the digital outlet Fidel Post, Melese suffered a sudden medical emergency while training. Despite being taken to a nearby hospital immediately, medical staff were unable to save her life. No further details about the incident are currently known, which occurred in the Canadian city where she had been due to compete in the marathon next week as one of the favourites for victory.

Melese, whose personal best for the marathon was 2:19:33 achieved in Dubai, which made her one of the few women at the time to break the iconic 2:20 barrier rose to prominence as one of Ethiopia’s leading prospects after finishing second in the 2015 Chicago Marathon. The race is one of the six ‘World Marathon Majors’ the elite group of the sport’s most prestigious events.

In the same year, she represented her country in several competitions, winning a bronze medal in the half marathon at the 2015 African Games in Brazzaville, Congo. She also won the Paris Half Marathon twice, as well as the Lisbon Half Marathon, a distance she mastered brilliantly. Melese was widely respected within the athletics community for her consistency and tactical patience in races and she knew exactly when to make her move to secure the victories that earned her admiration.

She combined an exceptional ability to maintain a high pace with a talent for conserving energy for the closing miles, often producing a decisive change of rhythm that proved devastating for her rivals. Her death leaves a significant void in Ethiopian athletics, where she was admired not only for her sporting achievements, but also for her dedication to athletics and her country.-insidethegames

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