 Sung Beila Foundation organises mentorship for girls in Upper East

Sung Beila Foundation, a non-governmental organisa­tion based in the Upper East Region, has organsied a mentor­ship programme for over 440 girls in the Kusaug area of the region.

The mentorship programme involves guiding them to make in­formed career choices and learning how to balance their home respon­sibilities with their education.

The students are from schools in Bawku, Zebila, Pusiga , Garu and Tempane , all in the Upper East Region, and the programme sought to unlock their potentials and shape them for brighter future so that they become assets to their families and society in general.

The Founder and Executive Director of the foundation, Zenabu Awinbe Salifu, underlined that mentorship programme was to help the girls understand the importance of choosing the right career path and the significance of pursuing their education to the fullest, adding that the “Mentors engaged with the girls in discus­sions about career possibilities, skills development, and the impor­tance of self-belief in achieving long-term goals.”

Another critical aspect of the programme, she added, was teaching the girls how to juggle household responsibilities, such as chores, with their academic commitments, saying “Many young girls in rural areas often face the challenge of balancing education with home responsibilities, which can sometimes lead to early school dropouts.”

The Founder of the foundation said the girls were very enthusiastic and had learned valuable time man­agement skills to help them under­stand that with proper planning, they could succeed in both their education and their home life.

Emphasising on the importance of supporting young girls in their educational journey, especially in rural and underserved communi­ties, Ms Salifu mentioned that the programme ensured that the girls understood their potential and the need to balance their education and home duties effectively so that they did not fall out of school.

Furthermore, Ms Salifu stated that the foundation would want the girls to appreciate that education was a key to unlocking their future and that with the right support, they can achieve their goals in life and realise their full potentials.

She said the mentorship programme also highlighted the importance of equal opportunities for both genders in education, adding that over 340 boys joined the event to reinforce the founda­tion’s belief that encouraging both boys and girls to succeed equally in education fosters an environment of mutual respect and unity within the community.

Giving their perspective about the programme, two of the beneficiaries, Ayambila Rabiatu Cristable and Gloria, noted that the programme had taught them how they can be successful student and at the same time help with the household chores at home.

The foundation also supplied students with educational materials, such as math sets and pens, to ease the burden of having to purchase them.

Moreover, Ms Salifu promised to expand the mentorship pro­gramme to benefit more girls in the communities in the foundation’s ongoing support to young girls in the Kusaug area.