GES rejects Adutwum’s claims, says 2025 WASSCE results reflect students’ true performance

The Ghana Education Service has dismissed claims by former Education Minister Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum that poor management practices led to the performance of students in the 2025 WASSCE.

In a statement, the Service stressed that it has not cancelled any teacher allowances, contrary to what the former Minister suggested in recent media interviews.

It pointed out that the Controller and Accountant General’s Department has already explained why November allowances were delayed, and that the issue has nothing to do with its management practices.

GES urged the public to disregard Dr Adutwum’s comments, describing them as an attempt to shift attention from what it called his own shortcomings in managing the examination process before leaving office.

The Service stated that this year’s results reflect the real academic performance of candidates.

According to the statement, strict measures were put in place before and during the exams to prevent malpractice.

It noted that officials had issued a clear warning that any teacher or staff member caught aiding exam malpractice would be sanctioned, and this was fully enforced.

GES added that the 2025 WASSCE was conducted under tight supervision and stronger invigilation, which led to the arrest of some students and staff who attempted to cheat.

It said this is part of ongoing efforts to restore integrity to the examination system.

The Service explained that the outcome of the exams shows the impact of these reforms and insisted that protecting the credibility of the WASSCE is in the best interest of students and the country.

GES reminded students that Ghana will return to the international WASSCE in May/June 2026 after moving away from the Ghana-only version introduced under the previous administration.

It encouraged candidates to prepare well.

The statement, signed by its Head of Public Relations, Daniel Fenyí, assured the public that the Service will continue to work with teachers, school heads, parents, communities, civil society organisations and WAEC to strengthen teaching, learning and the integrity of examinations.

By: Jacob Aggrey