Tanzanian minister sacked after poll rigging remarks

Tanzania’s in­formation minister, Nape Nnauye, has been removed from his post following an outcry over comments he made suggesting that elections could be rigged.

Mr Nnauye was filmed at a rally on July 15, saying that he would help a fellow ruling party MP win in the 2025 election.

He added that “election results are not necessarily those in the (ballot box), rather they depend on the person counting and making announcements”.

Following a public backlash after a video of his controversial remarks went viral, Mr Nnauye said he had made them in jest.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan sacked him from the cabinet on Sunday as part of a wider reshuffle. She did not give reasons for her decision.

The video, filmed on Mr Nnauye’s visit to the northern city of Bukoba, also showed the former minister saying: “Because I’m good at elec­tion tricks, I will assist to emerge victorious.”

He said there are various methods to ensure a win – “legal, half legal and illegal”.

“All of them could be used provided after the conclusion you seek God’s forgiveness,” Mr Nnauye added.

Many Tanzanians criticised the former minister, arguing that he had violated the principles of electoral democracy and did not respect the decision of voters.

In his apology, Mr Nnauye said he believed in “free and fair elections”.

Mr Nnauye also came under fire during the run up to the 2015 elec­tions, when, using a football analogy, he said the ruling CCM party would win the poll by all means – even if this meant scoring a “handball goal”.

CCM – short for Chama cha Map­induzi – is the one of longest-reign­ing parties in Africa.

It has been in power since its formation in 1977, with opposition leaders accusing it of winning recent elections through fraud and state repression.

The electoral commission, howev­er, denies that results are rigged.

Mr Nnauye has served CCM “since his primary school days”, a biography on the information minis­try website says.

He was first appointed as infor­mation minister by the late Presi­dent John Magufuli, before being removed in a reshuffle.

President Samia reappointed Mr Nnauye in January 2022.

He will now be replaced by for­mer land and housing development minister Jerry Slaa.

Foreign minister January Makam­ba has also been sacked, with Tanzania’s ambassador to Italy, Mahmoud Thabiti Kombo, chosen as his successor.

—BBC