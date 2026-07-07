Task Force flags illegal developments over water channels in Oyarifa

The Flood Mitigation Task Force has identified several illegal structures in Oyarifa that are disrupting natural water channels and worsening drainage, as part of ongoing post-flood mitigation efforts.

During an inspection, the team found a developer had constructed apartments directly over a water channel. Other nearby developments were also observed to have altered the natural flow of water uphill.

Several inappropriately sited structures have been marked for demolition to restore proper drainage pathways, the Task Force said.

In the ‘New York’ area of Oyarifa, officials also discovered a retention wall being built to divert the natural flow of water.

The Task Force noted that the alteration has led to flooding in areas that were previously unaffected, underscoring the impact of unauthorized interventions on the environment and surrounding communities.

The assessment forms part of government’s broader efforts to address the causes of flooding and improve flood resilience in affected areas.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme