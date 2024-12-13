The media-excellent partner and propeller of Ghana’s democracy exhibited in the 2024 election

The Ghanaian media is a critical institution in the country’s demo­cratic, social, and cultural landscape. Over the years, it has evolved into a robust and dynamic force, playing a central role in informing, educating, and entertaining the public. Its contributions are partic­ularly evident in politics, develop­ment, and civic engagement.

The institution ordained as the Fourth Estate of the Realm in Ghanaian democracy has lived up to expectations in the national quest for peace and development. The 2024 general elections in Gha­na have revealed the tenacity and vibrancy of the Ghanaian media.

The media in Ghana dates back to the colonial era. After indepen­dence in 1957, it became a tool for nation-building under Kwame Nkrumah but also experienced periods of state control. Then, the 1992 Constitution ushered in press freedom, leading to a vibrant and independent media landscape.

Today, Ghana boasts a wide range of newspapers, radio sta­tions, and television channels, with Radio remaining the most acces­sible medium, especially in rural areas, while TV and print media dominate urban centres.

Social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and especially YouTube are now crucial for news dissemination and public discourse. Blogs and online news portals are popular sources of information for Ghanaian home and abroad.

The role of the media is to pro­vide accurate and timely informa­tion on national and international issues, such as facilitating trans­parency, accountability, and civic participation by covering elections, governance, and public debates. The media also have a responsi­bility to raise awareness on critical issues such as health, education, human rights, governance and development.

Its watchdog role to investigate and uncover corruption and socie­tal injustices, contributing to good governance, can not be overem­phasised.

As the dust settles on Ghana’s 2024 general election, one cannot overlook the crucial and com­mendable role the Ghanaian media played in ensuring a free, fair, and peaceful electoral process. The me­dia has once again proven itself a vital pillar of democracy in Ghana.

From the onset of the election season, media houses across the country worked tirelessly to inform and educate the public about the electoral process. Some set out to put in place dedicated programmes to inform and educate the popu­lace on the election. So intriguing were interactive programmes held live by some television stations in constituencies. Such programmes provided the electorate with the needed opportunity to share their concerns and opinions on the elections and general democracy trends in the country.

Through such comprehen­sive voter education campaigns, fact-checking initiatives, and the amplification of the Electoral Commission’s messages, they em­powered citizens to make informed decisions at the polls.

Moreover, the media upheld professionalism in its coverage, providing a platform for diverse political voices while maintaining a critical balance. Live debates, political interviews, and robust dis­cussions created space for account­ability and transparency, fostering an environment of inclusivity and trust.

In an era where misinformation is a significant threat, Ghanaian journalists rose to the occasion by debunking fake news and ensuring that credible information reached the public. Their commitment to ethical journalism safeguarded the integrity of the electoral process and bolstered public confidence.

Additionally, the media played a significant role in conflict preven­tion by promoting peace-centred messaging and emphasising the importance of unity in a democrat­ic process. Their collaboration with civil society organisations, religious leaders, and other stakeholders highlighted their commitment to nation-building.

Election coverage on election day was a phenomenon. Reporters and stingers were employed by media houses to extensively, artic­ulately and professionally provide news on the election. Live location reports on radio, television and online made it difficult to leave a communication cap for misinfor­mation.

The Ghanaian media has played an instrumental role in provid­ing comprehensive and real-time reporting of electoral processes, ensuring transparency, accountabil­ity, and public engagement in the extensive media Involvement:

Ghanaians experienced unparal­leled and excellent professionalism from both traditional and digital media platforms that dedicated substantial resources to election reporting. Radio stations, which have the broadest reach in Ghana, provide in-depth analysis and re­al-time updates, especially to rural audiences.

Television networks and news­papers focus on live debates, candi­date profiles, and detailed election reporting.

While few unprofessional and untrained individuals put their ide­ologies in their presentations, when journalists inject their ideologies into the content they produce, several issues can arise, affecting both the integrity of the report and public trust in the media. Such results in a loss of objectivity and impartiality, which could be known as biased reporting.

A journalist’s ideologies can lead to biased coverage of political par­ties, candidates, or issues. This un­dermines the principle of neutral­ity that is essential in journalism, especially in election reporting. When the content leans toward a particular perspective, it misguides the audience and prevents them from forming their own opinions based on balanced information.

Skewed facts and poor inter­pretation of information through personal ideologies of media men and women are detrimental to the peace of the country. Journalists must present a fair representation of events; journalists may selec­tively highlight or downplay certain facts to align with their personal beliefs. They must not distort the truth and misinform the public.

To remain a trusted pillar of democracy and development, the Ghanaian media must continue to embrace innovation, prioritise ethics, and adapt to the digital era while safeguarding press freedom. Its role in fostering national unity and addressing societal challenges is indispensable.

Ghana has come this far, perhaps not the best of heights, though, but there are apparent de­velopmental pointers. The stability of the democracy, at least within the past 32 years, is an enviable feat. Within these years, the nation has seen the successful and peace­ful transfer of political power from one party to the other.

These and others, no doubt, have been possible by the mas­sive contribution of the media. This is to say, Ghana’s democracy, economy, peace and unity, as well as social development, have come this far by riding on the wings of the media.

The media undoubtedly has played an enormous role in propelling the nation into where it is today. Like the media around the globe, the Ghanaian media has been the reflection of society and also portrayed what and how society performs.

This is because it has been the significant means or medium through which information is shared among the citizenry. It has also provided the much-needed public sphere for national dis­course, growth and development.

The media in Ghana has been at the forefront of national develop­ment even before independence. History has it that the first presi­dent of Ghana, Dr Kwame Nkru­mah, had pursued the agenda of the colonial masters by using the media to influence and whip up the interest and enthusiasm of the people to fight for the liberation of the country from colonialism.

The Ghanaian media have been at the forefront of almost all national crusades, such as the war against indiscipline, illegal mining, road traffic accidents, diseases, corruption, sanitation, Political Vigilantism and Electoral Violence’ among many others.

As we celebrate another milestone in Ghana’s democratic journey, we extend our heartfelt appreciation to the Ghanaian me­dia for their dedication, resilience, and professionalism. Their excep­tional role has not only enriched our democracy but has also set a benchmark for future elections.

Long live Ghana’s democracy, and long live the spirit of responsi­ble journalism!

BY NANA SIFA TWUM (PHD)