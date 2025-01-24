The new year and the new government – Welcome back to the hot seat, Mr President

Ghanaians welcome their new president in the new year, and the expec­tations are nat­urally high, as citizens anticipate changes, reforms, and leadership that will improve their lives. Here’s what Ghanaians might expect:

President John Dramani Ma­hama not new to the presidency has committed himself to a new vision for leadership. He has set out clear policy priorities which focus on outlines as stated in his party’s manifesto, such as job cre­ation, economic growth, health­care, education, and infrastructure development.

Ghana is entering into a new year when the nation is so divided in political and religious arenas, but there is trust and strong belief in the words of the President to work to unite the nation and address critical challenges as per his Inaugural Speech. The new President, John Mahama, has promised the people unity and inclusivity. His focus on Nation­al Unity is vital to ethnic and regional Inclusion. Ghanaians are expecting a government that represents all regions and ethnic groups to foster unity.

Newness comes from within the one looking up for the new. From the Bible- the source of a new year- we read, “And He was also telling them a parable: “No one tears a piece of cloth from a new garment and puts it on an old garment; otherwise he will both tear the new, and the piece from the new will not match the old.”

Newness is the quality of being utterly different from the present or the original past., We can not continue to live in the old ways and expect anything new. Newness comes out of new ways of life.

In this new year, please “If we were not charitable or do not love, we need to learn to do that.

We must begin to be joyful, peaceful and patient if we are not. We need to begin to be kind and good to others, learn to develop a strong faith and can-do attitude, live a very modest lifestyle, and exercise much self-control if we had previously.

Newness also comes from atti­tude and our hard work towards what we want to be new. The old style and attitude towards each other, towards work, towards the environment which did not help in any way to ensure progress and development must stop.

For us to experience a new year as we wish for ourselves, we must eschew apathy, truancy and late­ness to work and public events to make the new year really new.

The government must honour its promises to the populace, Members of parliament must stop exchanging blows, and the chiefs must stop indiscriminately and illegally selling the lands. The prophets must stop delivering false prophecies, and our drivers must stop careless and dangerous driving on our roads. The security personnel and the judiciary must ensure justice and security for all.

The journalists must be circum­spect in reportage. Indeed, we must all stop polluting the envi­ronment as well as having respect for each other. We must exhibit infectious enthusiasm for work and be consciously committed to the country.

As the new government begin to work officially for the first time this year, we need new attitudes, approaches and commitment towards all our endeavours as a people to really and truly experi­ence the new year.

It is highly believed that Ghana will see resounding economic reforms in the new year and the years ahead with the introduction of the new 24-hour economy to ensure the needed economic stability, efforts to address infla­tion, stabilise the cedi, and foster economic growth.

It is anticipated that the new president and his new government in the new year will roll out new policies and programs to reduce unemployment, especially among the youth by vigorously support­ing local Industries and encourag­ing the use of “Made in Ghana” products and entrepreneurship to build a self-reliant economy.

The new government did not only promise good governance and transparency during the cam­paign era but has demonstrated this after taking office by form­ing Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) Committee to work on all forms of corruption matters in the past. Such pragmatic anti-cor­ruption measures are critically necessary to strengthen efforts to reduce corruption in government institutions in the new year and beyond.

This is because accountability is key in every leadership space. The new government must go beyond this and be more committed to consistent transparency, including regular updates on government programmes and spending.

The people were promised full participation in the development of their respective areas. True Decentralisation, therefore, must be taken seriously. Empowerment of local governments to improve service delivery at the community level must be holistically carried out in the new year. Decentrali­sation though on paper has never been implemented well to the ben­efit of the populace. It has eluded the people for far too long.

The new president during his first term established the In­ter-Ministerial Committee on De­centralisation to ensure effective decentralisation but was fizzled out soon after he left office. Political, administrative, fiscal, and market decentralization are ur­gently required in our government to ensure holistic development.

This will also ensure massive infrastructural development the nation urgently needs such as en­ergy solutions to ensure consistent power supply and reduce energy challenges.

The provision of lasting and durable roads and transport infrastructure to improve road networks, railways, and public transportation. Providing af­fordable housing by addressing housing shortages.

It is refreshing to note that the new president has reiterated that the Free Senior High School programme will not be truncated. This is so fascinating as social welfare improvements are key to development. Better access to quality education, including potential reforms in the Free SHS policy or expansion of tertiary support is expected.

Improved healthcare systems, including expanded facilities and enhanced access to health insur­ance. The announcement by the new president to complete all un­completed health facilities includ­ing Agenda 111 dotted around the country is so intriguing.

It is widely speculated that the overwhelming votes gained by the new President and his party were partly due to the high cost of living in the country. True as that may be, the new government’s need for a cost-of-living relief plan is a much-needed measure. Measures to reduce the burden of high living costs, especially on basic goods and services, are expected by Ghanaians in the new year and beyond.

We know too well that unity breeds peace, tranquillity, and sound security. The new President must focus on ensuring the safety of citizens by addressing internal security challenges, such as armed robbery or the many land disputes in the country.

2025 brings hope to Ghana through foreign engagements and investments. The array of highly profiled foreign guests who at­tended the swearing-in of the new President tells it all.

Among the tall list of foreign dignitaries were presidents, vice presidents, heads of state, foreign ministers and other high-profile personalities, including 21 Heads of State appear unprecedented in the history of the country.

The hope for Ghana in 2025 lies in its ability to address challenges with bold leadership, citizen participation, and a focus on sustainable development. The massive vote for the new Presi­dent is a trace of strong believe in John Mahama to be led by God to unleash the prosperity poten­tials of Ghana and with collective effort, Ghana has the potential to not only recover but thrive as a beacon of hope for Africa.

BY NANA SIFA TWUM (PHD)