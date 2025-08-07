UN mourns with Ghana over tragic helicopter crash

The United Nations in Ghana has expressed deep sorrow following the fatal crash of a Ghana Air Force helicopter that claimed the lives of two government ministers and six others.

In a statement signed by the UN Resident Coordinator, Zia Choudhury, the organisation described the incident as a national tragedy and extended its condolences to the affected families, the Government, and the people of Ghana.

“It is with profound sorrow that we receive the tragic news of the fatal crash involving the Ghana Air Force Z9 helicopter, claiming the lives of distinguished Government of Ghana officials, including the Honourable Minister for Defence, Dr. Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, and the Honourable Minister for Environment, Science, and Technology, Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed,” the statement read.

The UN said it stands with the nation during this difficult time and joins Ghanaians in mourning the sudden loss.

“This tragedy is not only a national wound but also a loss felt across the international community. We honour the memory of all those who have passed, with hope for their lasting peace,” the statement added.

By: Jacob Aggrey