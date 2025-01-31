Upper East Regional Minister pledges to provide facilities to retain workers

The Upper East Regional Minister, Donatus Akamu­gri Atanga, has assured of his resolve to liaise with the ministries of health and education to provide facilities in order to help retain workers in the region.

According to him, lack of decent accommodation facilities coupled with the deplorable nature of roads had made it difficult for health workers, especially teachers to stay in their communities.

Appearing before the Parliamenta­ry vetting committee on Monday, the nominee stated that there was currently one doctor for every 24,124 patients and one nurse for every 313 patients, which contravenes the regulations set forth by the World Health Organisation.

“It is to address these challenges that we will effectively collaborate to provide educational facilities to support the up­grading of the workers to make life a bit comfortable for them,” he said.

Mr Atanga indicated that he might offer special incentives for healthcare pro­fessionals who agree to be assigned to the region, as he holds a deep commitment to the matters of health and education.

He said he also planned to collabo­rate with local assemblies to support the advanced education of residents who are willing to serve in the area.

He again stated that it is his vision to have the Bolgatanga Airport completed in order to open up the area to the world.

The area, he explained, had a lot of tourist attractions but the bad nature of the roads had made it difficult for the area to realise its dream as one of the best tourists’ sites in the country.

Additionally, the nominee also prom­ised to engage the Ministry of Roads and Highways to improve the roads network, especially the Tsutsutung road which was started by President Mahama but was abandoned by the previous government.

Mr Atanga also assured of seeing the construction of the Pwalugu Dam to promote the economic activities of the people.

The nominee further noted that he would work with committee that set up by the President to look into the Bawku conflict towards finding a last peace for the area.

BY LAWRENCE

VOMAFA- AKPALU