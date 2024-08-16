 Use AI responsibly – Director

Teacher and other stakeholders in the education sector have been advised to guide students in the responsible use of Artificial Intelli­gence (AI).

The Director of Education for the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly, Clifford Henaku Budu, said that irresponsible use of AI for uneth­ical purposes could have serious consequences.

“Adopt stringent measures to monitor AI usage in schools to ensure that students do not access inappropriate sites, which could negatively impact their learning and divert them from achieving the intended benefits of AI,” Mr Budu advised.

He made these remarks on Saturday at the 23rd Speech and Prize-Giving Day and Graduation Ceremony of the Celestial Interna­tional STEM School at Ashaiman.

The theme for this year’s event was ‘Use of AI in Today’s Educa­tional Ecosystem.’

A total of 42 pupils graduated from the school, and both teach­ing and non-teaching staff were honoured with awards for their dedicated service.

Mr Budu noted that AI was not merely a “buzzword” but a signif­icant reality that was transforming the educational landscape.

The Director of Celestial Inter­national STEM School, Mr Harry Amago, highlighted the need for educational institutions to embrace AI and prepare both themselves and their students for an AI-driven world.

He urged the government to negotiate with telecommunication companies to reduce data costs to facilitate the integration of AI into the curriculum.

Mr Amago explained that AI implementation relied heavily on internet access rather than tradi­tional textbooks.

Moreover, he said teachers would need to use platforms like Zoom, Skype, and Google Classroom fre­quently, which requires significant amount of data usage.

He further noted that the school was implementing an AI tool designed to reduce teacher fatigue, automate administrative tasks, and increase efficiency.

This tool, he said, would also provide real-time feedback, identify knowledge gaps, and develop tar­geted interventions.

He then assured that with responsible implementation, many of these risks could be mitigated to fully harness AI’s potential.

The Headmaster of the school, Mr Osman Gibrin Seidu, report­ed that the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates performed exceptionally well.

He also highlighted some of the school’s achievements, including first place in the 66th Indepen­dence Anniversary Parade March Past (Kindergarten Division, 2023), and the Abacus-selected team win­ning a silver cup and several medals in 2024.

BY VICTOR A. BUXTON