NDP will develop rich resources of Volta – Hohoe PC

Ms Esther Amevor, Hohoe Parlia­mentary Candidate (PC) of the National Demo­cratic Party (NDP), says the Party would develop the rich resources in the Volta Region when voted into power in the 2024 general election.

She said the Region had var­ious resources, which would be tapped for its progress.

Ms Amevor, speaking at the Southern Sector launch of the Party’s campaign in Ho, said the only way the Region would develop was when NDP won power in the December 7 elections.

She appealed to all electorate to vote massively for the Flag­bearer of the Party as well as all its Parliamentary Candidate in the polls.

Mr Prince Mensah, General Secretary of the Party, noted that the NDP was committed to empowering the grassroots and getting everyone involved.

He mentioned that the Party would make history in the Hohoe Constituency in the upcoming elections because its Parliamentary Candidate would win the Seat.

Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong, Flagbearer of the Party, also stated that NDP was privileged to be attached to the founders of the fourth republic, hence proud to be referred to as the mastercraft men of the 4th Republican democracy.

He said the founders of the democracy had a vision, which was inclusive and participatory democracy.

Alhaji Frimpong further noted that NDP deemed it important to come out with a primary and sufficient policy of governance and leadership, which allowed for participation and inclusivity.

He said leadership was nec­essary to drive any other policy because it was important that any other policy prescription that the Party would give to the nation, was driven in the vehicle called participatory democracy.

Moreover, Alhaji Frimpong said NDP was giving a rebirth of the nation’s democracy established in 1992 through revamping of the nation’s social and moral fabric.

He stated that democracy must be decentralised at the community level for accelerated development.

Alhaji Frimpong then urged the electorate to vote for the Party for the wheels of de­mocracy to be effective for the benefit of all Ghanaians.

—GNA