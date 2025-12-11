Van de Velde wins Fair Play Award

The Belgian steeplechaser, who stopped during one of the 3000m heats at the Tokyo 2025 World Championships to help the injured Carlos San Martín, was selected last week to receive the accolade thanks to a gesture that captured global attention.

By sacrificing his own time, he did something rarely seen in professional sport. It was a deeply moving moment that left those present astonished. Due to its impact, not only on a sporting level, but also socially and humanely, Tim Van de Velde’s gesture was enough to crown him the fairest sportsman of the year.

There was barely a straight line left to run before reaching the finish line, and Van de Velde himself had been involved in another accident earlier in the race. He hit the ground after clearing one of the barriers, causing him to drop out of the leading group. Realising that victory was out of reach, the Belgian empathised with the pain his rival San Martín was experiencing and waited for him so they could reach the finish line together.

They both finished last and were eliminated from the world championships, but received a standing ovation from the Japanese crowd, and their image became iconic. Following nominations from fans, the International Fair Play Committee and World Athletics formed a jury to compile a shortlist of the fairest moments in athletics in 2025.

“The more I look back on it, the more I can truly enjoy the moment,” said Van de Velde. “I never had to think twice during the race before deciding to turn back and support him.”

“It was a day on which we both suffered, Carlos crashed into a barrier and I fell into the water jump, but somehow we created memories that will last a lifetime. By sharing those initial feelings of disappointment, we were able to cope with it all,” said the athlete upon hearing the news of his award.

Similar examples can be found in sport in general and athletics in particular. There are not many, but when they occur, their power and symbolism are immense. One of the most iconic images of modern Olympism was born at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. It occurred during a 5000 metre heat when Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand fell, taking the American Abbey D’Agostino down with her. Despite being injured herself, D’Agostino helped Hamblin to her feet. Later, Hamblin returned the favour when D’Agostino could no longer run due to pain. Both athletes completed the race virtually limping and were jointly awarded the Pierre de Coubertin Fair Play Award.

Iván Fernández’s gesture towards Abel Mutai in a cross-country race in 2012 is also remembered. Mutai, who was in the lead, stopped a few metres before the finish line, confused and believing that he had already crossed it. Rather than taking advantage of the situation to overtake him, the Spaniard guided Mutai towards the finish line, ensuring that the true result was respected.

However, what set Van de Velde’s gesture apart was that he deliberately chose to turn back, knowing it could lead to his disqualification, which it did.

“For me, this award is about more than sport or performance. It focuses on the human side, something I have always tried to promote, especially with regard to mental health. A few years ago, I might have been focused on records, but this is worth far more. It is an honour to be part of this award’s history, and I will continue to cherish the moment Carlos and I shared in Tokyo,” he concluded.

Officials also spoke about what this award represents and the significance of such a gesture for sport. Sebastian Coe, president of World Athletics, said, “This year’s winner has shown that true success comes not only from performance, but also from integrity and respect.”

Finally, Sunil Sabharwal, president of the International Fair Play Committee, said that what Van de Velde did was “a powerful, instantaneous reminder that compassion outweighs consequence.”

Fair competition, respect, friendship, team spirit, equality, and doping-free sport are the values that the International Fair Play Committee has sought to promote since its creation over 60 years ago. Twelve awards have been presented since then.

