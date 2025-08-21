Quarter-final line-up set as CHAN 2024 enters knockout stage

The TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 has reached its knockout phase, with the quarter-final fixtures confirmed after a dramatic final round of group matches on Tuesday night.

For the first time in CAF history, a major competition is being co-hosted by three nations Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda and all three will feature in the last eight, ensuring the festival of football continues to attract huge crowds.

The co-hosts’ collective progress has added further weight to the tournament’s “Pamoja” (Swahili for together) theme, as East Africa prepares for another round of capacity stadiums and fervent support.

Kenya Top Group A on Debut

Kenya’s Harambee Stars have been one of the stories of the tournament, defying expectations in their debut CHAN campaign to finish top of Group A.

Ryan Ogam’s late winner against Zambia sealed a 1-0 victory and confirmed their place at the summit with 10 points. Benni McCarthy’s men conceded only once in four matches, underlining their defensive discipline.

They now remain in Nairobi to face Madagascar on Friday at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani. With home support behind them and momentum on their side, Kenya have quickly evolved from underdogs to dark horses.

Tanzania Cruise Through Group B

Tanzania’s Taifa Stars also finished top, claiming 10 points from Group B. They impressed with three wins and a draw, showcasing attacking flair and consistency. Their only slip came in a dead rubber against the Central African Republic.

They will face Morocco on Friday evening in Dar es Salaam, in what promises to be one of the toughest ties of the round. The Atlas Lions, two-time CHAN winners, advanced as runners-up in Group A behind Kenya.

Uganda Break the Jinx

After six failed attempts to progress beyond the group stage, Uganda finally reached the CHAN quarter-finals. Their dramatic 3-3 draw with South Africa in Kampala was enough to secure top spot in Group C with seven points. Rogers Torach’s stoppage-time penalty sparked jubilant celebrations at the Mandela National Stadium.

Uganda will play Senegal on Saturday night, a clash that is expected to draw one of the tournament’s biggest attendances.

Group D Decided in Zanzibar

In Zanzibar, Sudan and Senegal played out a tense 0-0 draw that sent both through from Group D. Sudan, unbeaten under Kwesi Appiah, topped the pool on goal difference, while champions Senegal settled for second.

Sudan will remain in Zanzibar to meet Algeria on Saturday afternoon, while Senegal head to Kampala for their quarter-final showdown with Uganda.

Quarter-Final Fixtures

Friday, 22 August 2025

Kenya v Madagascar – 17:00, Moi International Sports Centre, Nairobi

Tanzania v Morocco – 20:00, Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam

Saturday, 23 August 2025

Sudan v Algeria – 17:00, Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar City

Uganda v Senegal – 20:00, Mandela National Stadium, Kampala-CAF